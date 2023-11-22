Diner owner cancels holiday orders following fatal Plano plane crash

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Surveillance video from Mama's Daughters' Diner in Plano shows the shocking moment a small plane crashed in Plano shopping center parking lot Tuesday.

The fireball from the crash was just steps away from the diner, where customers were inside enjoying a meal.

"I guess it's the children that got me," shared owner Nancy Procaccini. "They said the children were crying and screaming."

Inside, staff heard the boom and started getting everyone away from the fire.

"I'm beyond grateful," said Procaccini. "You just kind of have that full-circle spiritual moment."

On Wednesday, half-eaten meals sat almost frozen in time on the tables.

Procaccini is just grateful no one inside was hurt. "It's not about the food, it's not about the money—a man lost his life right here and we're all OK."

She made the tough decision to cancel holiday orders and close the diner the day before Thanksgiving—empty pie boxes still stacked in the corner.

"It's very difficult because we have to close sometimes during operating hours, but today is a little different because it's a day for people to pick up their Thanksgiving orders for their family," said Procaccini. "So, to not have Mama's food on their table like they might have been used to for 10, 20, 40 years...I think about that."