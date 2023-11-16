Watch CBS News
Did your pet's name make Rover's list of top names in 2023?

By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - After digging through millions of profiles in it's database, Rover found a bone! The company just shared lists of the most popular names for pets across the country.

Rover shared lists of top names for dogs and cats. It says most pet parents are "influenced by names that remind them of their favorite things or trending pop culture moments." Did your dog's or cat's name make the list??

A Golden Retriever running with her ball in yard by a tree – 5 year old
A happy cute 5 year old Golden Retriever running with her ball around her grass yard by a tree, playing fetch. / Getty Images

Most popular boy dog names

  1. Charlie
  2. Max
  3. Cooper
  4. Milo
  5. Buddy
  6. Teddy
  7. Rocky
  8. Bear
  9. Leo
  10. Duke
Labrador puppy outdoors
/ Getty Images

Most popular girl dog names

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Lily
  6. Lola
  7. Zoe
  8. Sadie
  9. Stella
  10. Bailey
Black Cat Stretches on Rug in Bedroom
Close-up of black cat stretching on rug in bedroom Grace Cary / Getty Images

Most popular cat names

  1. Luna
  2. Milo
  3. Oliver
  4. Leo
  5. Bella
  6. Charlie
  7. Lily
  8. Kitty
  9. Lucy
  10. Loki
A beautiful smooth-haired tabby kitten lies on the sofa with a toy close-up and looks into the camera
A homeless cute cat, similar to a tiger cub in a shelter, looking for a home, helping animals / Getty Images

What's in a name? 

If you have a new furry friend and you're trying to come up with a name, Rover also offers a dog name generator! You just input your dog's gender and breed and the company will give you three options for you to consider. 

Kitten sitting on dog
Burak KiliÃ§

First published on November 16, 2023 / 8:29 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

