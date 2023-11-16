Did your pet's name make Rover's list of top names in 2023?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - After digging through millions of profiles in it's database, Rover found a bone! The company just shared lists of the most popular names for pets across the country.
Rover shared lists of top names for dogs and cats. It says most pet parents are "influenced by names that remind them of their favorite things or trending pop culture moments." Did your dog's or cat's name make the list??
Most popular boy dog names
- Charlie
- Max
- Cooper
- Milo
- Buddy
- Teddy
- Rocky
- Bear
- Leo
- Duke
Most popular girl dog names
- Luna
- Bella
- Daisy
- Lucy
- Lily
- Lola
- Zoe
- Sadie
- Stella
- Bailey
Most popular cat names
- Luna
- Milo
- Oliver
- Leo
- Bella
- Charlie
- Lily
- Kitty
- Lucy
- Loki
What's in a name?
If you have a new furry friend and you're trying to come up with a name, Rover also offers a dog name generator! You just input your dog's gender and breed and the company will give you three options for you to consider.
