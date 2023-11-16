Did your pet's name make Rover's list of top names in 2023?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - After digging through millions of profiles in it's database, Rover found a bone! The company just shared lists of the most popular names for pets across the country.

Rover shared lists of top names for dogs and cats. It says most pet parents are "influenced by names that remind them of their favorite things or trending pop culture moments." Did your dog's or cat's name make the list??

A happy cute 5 year old Golden Retriever running with her ball around her grass yard by a tree, playing fetch. / Getty Images

Most popular boy dog names

Charlie Max Cooper Milo Buddy Teddy Rocky Bear Leo Duke

/ Getty Images

Most popular girl dog names



Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Lily Lola Zoe Sadie Stella Bailey

Close-up of black cat stretching on rug in bedroom Grace Cary / Getty Images

Most popular cat names

Luna Milo Oliver Leo Bella Charlie Lily Kitty Lucy Loki

A homeless cute cat, similar to a tiger cub in a shelter, looking for a home, helping animals / Getty Images

What's in a name?

If you have a new furry friend and you're trying to come up with a name, Rover also offers a dog name generator! You just input your dog's gender and breed and the company will give you three options for you to consider.