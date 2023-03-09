Watch CBS News
DFW's only pet food bank is expanding

By Selena Hernandez

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.,com) - DFW's only pet food bank is expanding its distribution through North Texas. 

Don't Forget to Feed Me just added eight new partners, increasing its reach to a total of 35 distribution sites.

Every month, the pet food bank provides 30,000 pounds of free pet food to owners who need additional help feeding their pets.

The organization says food assistance has increased 16% in North Texas in the past year.

For a list of food distribution sites, or to donate to Don't Forget to Feed Me, click here.

