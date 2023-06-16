Travelers frustrated after DFW Airport evacuated due to 'technical error'

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Travelers at DFW Airport were evacuated in error Friday due to a technical issue.

In a tweet posted by the airport, it was stated that "a message was erroneously activated inside Terminal E asking passengers to leave the building."

Update: TSA is in the process of re-screening passengers using Terminal E. Other terminals are operating normally. We apologize for the inconvenience but safety and security is our first priority. Please check your flight status with your airline for any schedule changes. pic.twitter.com/eQ9sIjUhfl — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) June 16, 2023

The airport stated that there was no emergency and that staff made additional announcements notifying travelers of the false alarm. There has been no word on the effect the evacuation will have nationwide and/or internationally.

Those heading to the airport without a checked bag, and who are departing from Terminal E, are advised to consider using any of the other terminals for TSA screening.

Following the evacuation, many travelers have expressed their frustration(s) with the airport. Some have mentioned a second evacuation took place, and that they're experiencing a lack of communication from officials.