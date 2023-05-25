DFW Airport expecting 1.1 million flyers to pass through Memorial Day weekend

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The nation's second busiest airport is about to get a lot busier this Memorial Day weekend.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is expecting 1.1 million flyers to pass through during the five-day holiday travel period. Statewide, travel numbers are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

"For Texas it's the second highest Memorial Day travel volume that we would have seen since 2000," Daniel Armbruster with AAA said.

As Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, Armbruster said travelers can expect things to get more hectic and expensive.

"You want to book early," he said. "The earlier you book, you're probably going to save."

Armbruster said a flight from Dallas to New York City will cost at least $318 roundtrip this year. Last Memorial Day, prices were as low as $139. That's a 128% spike.

But still, nothing is stopping flyers from getting their travel fix.

"Even though we see more expensive airfare though, we continue to see travel bookings climb," Armbruster said.