DeSoto ISD to ban backpacks to curb unruly behavior. Some students think it goes too far

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - DeSoto High School sophomore Benjamin Robinson says he wouldn't know what to do without his backpack. He will have to do something because the district is banning backpacks to discourage unruly behavior that often accompanies the end of the school year.

"There generally is an uptick in activity of concern whether that may be altercations, security threats, intruders whether it's Pokémon cards or shaving cream or water balloons."DeSoto ISD Chief Communications Officer Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones said. "We want to make sure the kids are not bringing items that could be a distraction to the school setting."

Robinson and a number of other students we spoke to who don't have school lockers to store their things disagree with the ban.

"I'm in the early college program which means I carry around a lot of stuff," said student Maniyah Fullylove."I need my Chromebooks, I need all my notebooks. I need the chargers that come with everything and that's a lot to have to carry around."

The district says students will be allowed a small clutch or bag to accommodate some personal hygiene products or other essential needs. Student-athletes, band members or those in activities that require clothes or equipment can leave them in designated areas.

But parents like Christina Lipscomb believe the ban goes too far.

"I just think they need more security. Get your security, get your medical detectors just like the other schools and we will be OK," Lipscomb said.

DeSoto ISD officials want to emphasize that this is not a punitive action. They say the next six weeks are mostly reserved for assessments and special events.