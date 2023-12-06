Desoto High School teacher on leave after controversial video surfaces on social media

DESOTO - Police are investigating a Desoto High School teacher after a video surfaced on social media of what appears to show a physical altercation between him and a student.

The Desoto school district said the teacher was placed on leave as soon as it was made aware of the video.

It was taken by a student outside the doors of DeSoto High School and then shared with CBS News Texas by an independent Dallas journalist.

In the video, you can see a teacher holding a student up against a pillar outside the school. It appears the teacher has his hand on the student's neck. That student then falls to the ground.

It's unclear what led up to the moments that were captured on camera.

Some of what is said is hard to decipher, but you can clearly hear the teacher tell the student a few phrases, like "Respect, man" and "Don't you ever try and play me."

In the video, the teacher ultimately lets the student get up off the ground and then walks away toward the parking lot.

The DeSoto School District said it's conducting its own investigation into what happened.

A spokesperson for the district released the following statement:

"The District is aware of the incident involving a staff member and a student which was recorded and published on social media. Promptly upon becoming aware of this incident, the District took the necessary steps required in accordance with Board policy. Concurrently, an investigation has been initiated, in cooperation with the DeSoto Police Department. In accordance with Board policy and legal requirements, the District is conducting its own comprehensive investigation into this matter. Our primary focus remains the welfare and safety of our students, and we are committed to taking appropriate measures based on the findings of our investigation. Due to the nature of this being a personnel issue, the District is not at liberty to disclose further details regarding individual personnel matters. We assure our community that we are dedicated to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students."

DeSoto police told CBS News Texas they are actively investigating the case, but the department hasn't yet issued an arrest warrant or determined the appropriate charge.