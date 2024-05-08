Dept. of Education complaint filed against Dallas ISD alleges years of antisemitism, bullying

DALLAS — The status of an investigation at Dallas Independent School District's Hillcrest High School is unknown. The complaint, on behalf of an unidentified student, was filed with the Civil Rights Office of the United States Department of Education for harassment and bullying because the teen is Jewish.

"Some people have asked me why I don't switch schools, but doing so would cause the problem to continue, allowing the school and all its administrators to avoid making changes and being held accountable," the alleged victim said.

He spoke through a release by StandWithUs nearly a month ago. The filing brought sensitivity training to student staff at the high school for staff and students.

The DOE's Office of Civil Rights told CBS News Texas complaints are not confirmed. Instead, the office provides a website where the curious can check to see if complaints have evolved into investigations. Last updated May 8, Hillcrest is not on the list.

In a letter, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said the system was cooperating with the investigation.

"Hate speech, derogatory language, and offensive behavior is not tolerated at Dallas ISD. Our schools are safe havens where we welcome inclusivity and celebrate all cultures, ethnicities, and religions," Elizalde said.

The words may have come too late for a boy and mother who said they told school administrators about what the Hillcrest student said he's been enduring since 2021.

"Reported incidents include: physical abuse; verbal taunting; ridiculing with reference to Hitler, Auschwitz gas chambers, and the Holocaust; and highly offensive name-calling..." the filing said.

StandWithUs filed the 17-page complaint. It's an international, nonpartisan nonprofit organization supporting Israel and battling antisemitism.

"DISD has essentially sanctioned such harassment and enabled it to fester unhindered," the group wrote.

Schoolmates of the victim, per the complaint, told him "If I were you, I'd kill myself."

The complaint says a classmate slapped the victim. The victim's experiences are filled with the insensitivities of slurs and combating Hitler as an elevated figure over Jews.

"Hitler is like Star Wars; he's a god, and he kills people," a student said in the filing.

The victim said going to the school's restroom was the same. A swastika, according to the report, was found in the stalls right next to "Burn the Jews."

StandWithUs and the family filed a grievance for the DISD and the school to take more substantial steps to address antisemitism.

In the grievance, "One particularly alarming aspect…is that one or more of the bullies is often another Jewish student."

In a statement to CBS News Texas, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs Roz Rothstein said, "The issues confronting Jewish students on campus right now, which are being widely publicized, are unfortunately not unique to that setting..."

According to Rothstein, the goal is "to seek a remedy for a hostile antisemitic environment at Hillcrest High School in the Dallas Independent School District."

DISD organized sensitivity training with community partners, such as the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

"The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is committed to providing educational resources through lesson plans, field trips, school visits, professional development, and more, to our longstanding partner Dallas ISD and many local school districts," Caitlin Burke said.

Burke, the Museum's communications manager, said one such program is the Upstander Partnership, in which Dallas DISD Region I participates.

She also said the Museum, in conjunction with the ADL, is providing Hillcrest High School faculty and staff training on the history and impact of antisemitism.

Hillcrest High School is in Region III of Dallas ISD, which is not currently part of the Upstander Partnership. Therefore, we are working with Dallas ISD on the curriculum from the program for Hillcrest's future use.

