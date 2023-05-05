Denton police seek hit-and-run driver in fatal motorcycle crash of Brady Martinez

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas) - Denton police are searching for a third car they say was involved in the fatal motorcycle crash of Brady Martinez, 19.

On April 30, that car left the scene on Robinson Road near the Lakewood Estates mobile home park entrance. Multiple callers said Martinez crashed into the back of an SUV. But the car police are searching for initially rear-ended Martinez.

Traffic investigators are examining evidence to determine the make and model of the suspect car, which likely sustained front-end damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information regarding the suspect vehicle, is asked to email Arshia.Ladha@cityofdenton.com or call 940-349-8970.

This was the seventh fatal crash this year in Denton.