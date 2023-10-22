Denton police searching for 2-year-old named Gabriel

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Denton police are searching for a 2-year-old named Gabriel, who was last seen at the Eighteen51 Brinker apartments in the 1800 block of Brinker Road.

Have you seen me? Denton Police Department

He was last seen wearing a blue, long sleeve Space Jam shirt and a diaper. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Gabriel likes to hide in cabinets, can operate elevators and walks well.

Police say there are K9s searching the area and don't need volunteer assistance, as additional people on the scene may distract the search.

If you live in that area and see Gabriel, call 911.