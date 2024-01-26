Denton police investigating 'suspicious death' of woman found in a shed

DENTON — Denton police are investigating the death of 44-year-old Melonie Frye after her body was found in a shed Wednesday.

Police say they received a call for an unconscious person in the 900 block of Monterey Drive Wednesday.

There, they found the body of 44-year-old Melonie Frye in the shed of a vacant house at the location.

Investigators say detectives and forensics personnel were called based on evidence found on the scene indicating a suspicious death.

The medical examiner has not yet released the cause of Frye's death.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Denton Detective David Bearden at 940-349-7986 or Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).