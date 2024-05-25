Watch CBS News
Denton police ask for help finding suspect in deadly midnight shooting

By Peter Hull

/ CBS Texas

DENTON — Denton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around midnight at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of W. Windsor Drive. Witnesses saw a pickup truck, believed to be involved in the incident, driving into a nearby field.  

Upon arrival, officers found the truck and rendered aid to two men inside who suffered apparent gunshot wounds. The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

Detectives say this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the deceased victim's identity pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit Denton County Crime Stoppers.

Peter Hull

Peter K. Hull is a senior streaming content producer for CBS Texas and a multifaceted storyteller based in Dallas-Fort Worth. His recent reporting includes AI, the war in Ukraine, and cryptocurrency. Off-duty, he's an award-winning still photographer who also enjoys numismatics and wasting time in Jupyter Notebooks.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 1:57 PM CDT

