Denton police arrest suspect in multiple aggravated robberies

Here are some school zone safety tips

Here are some school zone safety tips

Here are some school zone safety tips

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 24-year-old man is in custody after allegedly robbing two convenience stores with a gun Thursday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Denton police were called to The Local Shoppe on Coronado Drive where a man had walked in, displayed a gun and demanded money before fleeing.

A little more than an hour later, police were called to another aggravated robbery, this time at the Exxon on University Drive.

According to the report, a man matching the description of the suspect at The Local Shoppe attempted to purchase a drink.

DPD says when the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect started grabbing money out of the register. When employees attempted to stop him, the suspect displayed a handgun before taking cash from the register and fleeing.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect in both robberies as Alejandro Jaine Turco.

Turco was located and arrested on Friday for outstanding warrants. He was then charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

"This arrest was a team effort between multiple units of the police department," DPD said, "and the brave store clerks and witnesses who were able to provide our investigators with vital information."