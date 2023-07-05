Denton police arrest man linked to shooting that left a child in critical condition

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man has been arrested after a child was shot.

At 7:42 p.m. July 4, multiple people called Denton police, reporting hearing several gunshots at a mobile home park in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane. A child had multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

Travis Rollins, 39, fled the scene after the shooting. Duncanville police then located him and arrested him on an unrelated warrant following a traffic stop in their city.

Denton police say Rollins is the sole shooting suspect and there is no threat to the public.