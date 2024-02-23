Denton ISD responds to Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit

DENTON - Attorney General Ken Paxton is accusing Denton ISD of violating the Texas Election Code in emails with "illegal electioneering."

In a suit, Paxton claims Alexander Elementary School Principal Lindsey Lujan and Borman Elementary School Principal Jesus Lujan sent an email to all staff members, "encouraging the staff to vote against specific candidates who support certain policies," on Feb. 5.

The Attorney General's Office pointed to the Texas Election Code's prohibition against the use of "state or local funds or other resources of the district to electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, or political party."

DISD tells CBS News Texas, it said is has not received any communication from the Texas Ethics Commission about emails. It also said it cannot publicly discuss matters regarding personnel. But the district did respond to Paxton's suit in a statement, saying it's been in conversation with the Attorney General's Office and it agrees that election laws should be followed.

"Our Board of School Trustees adopted board policies in 2018 and 2021 regarding elections and campaign ethics, and we train all trustees and administrators on these policies annually. It is our expectation that these policies be followed," a statement from the district read. "Our employees' passion for serving our students and community is undeniable. The current primary elections on March 5 are especially significant for public education. These elected officials will make crucial decisions that impact our students, teachers, families and our district as a whole."

The statement continued to say the district encourages all registered voters to "do their homework and learn about the candidates and their positions before they vote in the primary of their choosing."

Two screenshots of emails are included as exhibits within the lawsuit alleging "illegal engineering." One reads in part: "The Texas Legislature has not increased the public school allotment per student since 2019 ... We need to do our part for our Texas Public School! Here is a list of all candidates and whether or not the(y) SUPPORT or OPPOSE Public School Education."

Another screenshot of an email included in the suit read in part:

"Voting in Republican Primaries is especially important because the votes cast in primaries inform the issues that the party will prioritize. Since TX tends to always elect a Republican, we want to inform the party through our primary votes which issues we care about an dhow we feel about them. Thus, vote for candidates who support public education and school funding in the Republican primaries, no matter what your party affiliation is, Republican or Democrat. Consider thinking from a 'purple' mindset in future elections, voting for the candidate that will support public ed and funding in the future, despite their party affiliation."

It continued to say, "Please know that historically, 85% of PRIMARY voters in TX want vouchers. That's why it's so important that teachers and public school and funding advocates show up in the primaries."

While the Attorney General's Office cannot file a criminal suit, it says it will "seek civil injunctive relief to attain a court order prohibiting school districts from engaging in unlawful attempts to influence elections."