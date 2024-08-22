Denton ISD bus driver on leave after alleged erratic driving incident

NORTH TEXAS – A Denton ISD school bus driver is on leave after several people reported he was driving erratically on Tuesday, putting children in danger.

The incident occurred on Crestmeadow Street near West Windsor Drive.

"You can hear the kids on the bus screaming, 'Help us. Help us. Somebody help us. Get us off the bus,'" Ceara Thornton said.

Thornton said three of her nephews were on board. Her sister called 911 and started recording on her cell phone.

"I was saying what happened, and they said the bus driver told them to sit down and that if they didn't sit down, basically, he's going to show them," Thornton said.

Thornton's sister, Kiara King, said her boys hit their heads and the bus driver repeatedly closed the door on her arms.

"Slamming her in the door," Thornton said. "She was trying to talk to him."

Denton police said the bus driver denies any wrongdoing. They're reviewing camera footage and report all the children are okay.

"It's very scary because we put our kids in school, and we expect them to be out of harm's way," Thornton said. "We want to see the driver held accountable."