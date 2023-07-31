Denison woman Kelly Diana Jones dies after crashing motorcycle into guardrail

DENISON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after Kelly Diana Jones, 39, was killed after crashing her motorcycle.

It happened on Sunday, July 30 just East of Denison.

Lead investigator Texas DPS Trooper T. Cole said Jones could not complete a turn as she was traveling eastbound on FM-120, which caused her crash into a guardrail.

Jones was transported to Texoma Medical Center and where she was pronounced deceased by staff.

Investigators said speed wasn't a factor in the crash.