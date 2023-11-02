Dedicated fans greet Texas Rangers at Love Field ahead of Friday's World Series parade

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The World Series champs are back in North Texas Thursday as the City of Arlington prepares for their victory parade tomorrow.

The excitement over the Texas Rangers remains high 24 hours after claiming—for the first time—the title of being the best team in baseball.

Earlier Thursday, over two dozen fans waited outside a private terminal at Love Field to welcome the team home.

From little leaguers hoping to get autographs to much older fans who have waited five decades for this.

"I've been a Rangers fan since they got in town back in 1972," said fan Tim Bloodworth. "I'm out here to show my support these guys for giving 100% all season."

When the Rangers' plane touched down, it was welcomed with water cannons. And once the door opened, Marcus Semien was first off the plane, hoisting the World Series trophy.

For fans, it was a moment that made the trip out there worth it.

"I just want the kids to experience something that's uplifting," said Kristi Lansdell.

Coach Bruce Bochy and some of his players were escorted by police in chartered buses to Arlington, where a stage is already up outside Globe Life Field.

Friday's parade will give fans a chance to thank the team for a magical season that ended with Wednesday night's win in Arizona.

The hour-long parade is free with parking lots opening at 8 a.m., and there will be some roads closed around there so for those not coming to the parade who pass through the area you may need to plan another route.

But who would want to miss this?