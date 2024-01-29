Decriminalizing most marijuana charges could be in voters' hands if Dallas petition successful

DALLAS- Where there's smoke there's fire may be an adage. It is also the energy of an effort to the amend the Dallas city charter to remove criminal sanctions from most marijuana offenses in Dallas.

According to a coalition, launching a campaign to delete the charges, "The Dallas Freedom Act" would end most tickets and arrests for Class A and Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession.

A gathering to make the act fruition happened Monday morning on the steps of the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

Organizers said they want to prohibit taxpayer dollars for chemical testing to distinguish legal "hemp" from illegal "marijuana." A news release from the coalition also said the act requires Dallas to publicly report on its marijuana enforcement programs.

The group said the act would address racial disparities, enforcement, and reportedly save taxpayers money.

The coalition hopes to follow successful measures in Austin, San Marcos, Denton, and Killeen.

But they need 20,000 signatures from Dallas voters to get on the ballot.