Watch CBS News
Local News

Decriminalizing most marijuana charges could be in voters' hands if Dallas petition successful

By Marvin Hurst

/ CBS Texas

Move to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses gains steam
Move to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses gains steam 00:42

DALLAS- Where there's smoke there's fire may be an adage. It is also the energy of an effort to the amend the Dallas city charter to remove criminal sanctions from most marijuana offenses in Dallas.

According to a coalition, launching a campaign to delete the charges, "The Dallas Freedom Act" would end most tickets and arrests for Class A and Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession.  

A gathering to make the act fruition happened Monday morning on the steps of the Frank Crowley Courts Building.  

Organizers said they want to prohibit taxpayer dollars for chemical testing to distinguish legal "hemp" from illegal "marijuana." A news release from the coalition also said the act requires Dallas to publicly report on its marijuana enforcement programs. 

The group said the act would address racial disparities, enforcement, and reportedly save taxpayers money.

The coalition hopes to follow successful measures in Austin, San Marcos, Denton, and Killeen.

But they need 20,000 signatures from Dallas voters to get on the ballot.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 4:43 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.