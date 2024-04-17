Watch CBS News
Decades-old murder mystery traces back to North Texas

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

SMITH COUNTY — A nearly 4-decade-old mystery solved and traced right back here to North Texas.

In 1985, the remains of a young woman were found buried under brush along I-20 outside Tyler State Park. With no identity to go on, Smith County authorities say the case went cold. 

But they did not give up. 

Now, new DNA testing has identified the remains as Arlington mother Sindy Gina Crow.

"I've always said before I pass through the gates, I wanted to identify her," said Detective David Turner with the Smith County Sheriff's Office. "So, it feels good."

Law enforcement officials said they will continue investigating how Crow died, but for now, they're just happy to give her family some closure.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 5:15 PM CDT

