Death of man who was detained by Fort Worth police & later died ruled a homicide

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The death of a man who was detained by Fort Worth police this past April and later died has been ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The incident happened a little before 1 p.m. April 11 at La Gran Plaza, located in the 4200 block of South Freeway.

Police said officers were called after 20-year-old Brandon Zapata entered the location and became combative with a security guard and an off-duty officer.

Video footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows an officer pinning Zapata to the ground before he ultimately became unconcious.

Zapata was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died. His family has since filed a lawsuit against the owners of La Gran Plaza.

Read the full filing below:

In response to the updated manner of death, the department said its major case unit will complete its investigation and turn the completed case file over to the Tarrant County district attorney for presentation to a grand jury.