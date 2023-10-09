Deadly wrong-way crash causes closure on I-20 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A portion of I-20 near Hulen Street is closed following a deadly crash.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. on Oct. 9. A vehicle was traveling westbound on the eastbound side of traffic, colliding with another vehicle head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene while a passenger who was in the vehicle traveling the wrong way was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The backup stretched back to Bryant Irvin Road Monday morning.

CBS News Texas' Madison Sawyer says to avoid the accident, exit I-20 at Winscott Road, which takes you to Vickery Boulevard. Vickery then connects to Southwest Boulevard which connects to I-20 past the closure.