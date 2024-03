Deadly crash causes backups, delays in west Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – A woman was found dead on a Fort Worth highway during morning rush hour.

TxDOT

Police say they responded to the call Monday just after 8 a.m. on westbound I-30 just west of West Loop 820.

The woman's body was found in what police say was a car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run.

TxDOT cameras showed traffic reduced to one lane.

This story is developing.