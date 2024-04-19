Dead cow in Southlake tests positive for rabies: Police

SOUTHLAKE – A cow found dead near North Kimball Avenue between East Dove Road and East Highland Street in Southlake tested positive for rabies, police said Friday.

According to the Southlake Police Department, six cows in possible contact with the deceased animal have been quarantined.

"No human exposures have been reported," Southlake police said in a news release. "It is important to remember to vaccinate pets against the rabies virus and to seek immediate medical attention if you believe a person or animal has been exposed to a diseased animal through physical contact…

"… such as a bite, scratch, or exposure to fluids such as saliva. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear."

Southlake residents are being urged to call Keller Regional Animal Services at (817) 743-4710 to "report any wildlife acting strangely. Things to look for include aggression and animals that appear sick or sluggish," the release said.

"Take extra precaution if you encounter wildlife that does not show a typical fear of humans or nocturnal animals out during the daytime. Do not approach any animal exhibiting these behaviors."

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.