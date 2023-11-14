DART trains back on track following shooting involving new transit security officer

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — DART trains are back on track after a shooting Monday night.

The agency said one of its new transit security officers fired their gun, striking and stopping a potential threat before passengers were put in harm's way.

As a longtime DART rider, Clint Simpson has seen his fair share of unsafe situations.

"There's people of all different walks of life that come on the train...and then they get on...and they do what they do," Simpson said.

Rider Mary wells said she's heard of people getting attacked many times on the train.

"It's always like I just missed it and it's a little disturbing," she said.

In response to the crime, back in July DART hired 100 armed security officers to work mainly on the DART rail system. This in addition to their 205 state certified police officers and 73 fare enforcement officers.

"I can tell you from my interactions, of course, 1) as a rider, and 2) speaking with other passengers, that they have gotten a real benefit to having these additional officers on platforms and trains," DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said.

Shattles said around 7 p.m. Monday night, one of the agency's new security officers was attacked by a passenger on the Red Line train near the Walnut Hill Station in North Dallas.

He said the security officer fired their gun, striking the passenger in the arm. No one else was hurt.

Suspect Ivy Mathis has been charged with assault on a security officer and has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.

"This TSO program, I believe, is going in the right direction," Shattles said. "Hopefully, in the next several months we'll actually have that first round of, 'Are we seeing a physical reduction in crime?'"

DART said it's working to add even more safety and security enhancements, with openings for about 50 police officers and 25 fare enforcement officers. Officials are also looking to upgrade cameras.