DART Silver Line Project construction creating steam amongst homeowners

DALLAS - Some folks in North Dallas are in for a big inconvenience in a little over a week. Hillcrest Road in between McCullum and Wester Way will be completely closed for one year starting January 25. It's part of the construction of the new DART Silver Line that runs from Plano to DFW Airport.

"It makes these neighborhoods streets just a disaster," says resident Irving Prengler.

He and his wife, Lauri Prengler, said the construction is right beside their home.

"We live with this on a daily basis with all the machinery," says Irving Prengler. "Every delivery service is lost. Our food is always cold when we order out because it takes them an hour to get there because they get lost."

"There was one day, they shut off our water the whole day," says Lauri Prengler. "We always have to leave like 10 minutes earlier to get to any place."

"We do not anticipate this closure will significantly impact our operations or response time," The Dallas Police Department said in a statement to CBS News Texas. "The North Central Patrol Division is aware of the closure and is prepared to utilize alternative routes in that area."

DART says the project is taking a year because crews plan to lower all lanes of Hillcrest 18 feet so the road will go under the tracks.

"The reason for the one-year closure, it's such a narrow area, is we don't want to have a concern for construction workers and for drivers and residents, says Gordon Shattles with DART.

He says DART understands there are frustrations with the project, and are working on better communication with residents.

"We also have a number for Silver Line and an email as well. So, if you ever have a construction-related issue, please let us know," Shattles said. "We will be able to get there immediately and get that problem fixed."

Tuesday night was the first of a series of progress meetings for DART. Resident, Lyeia Gouelas, says the train will be right behind her home.

"If I could have voted on it, I would have voted 'no', but it's coming. I am just trying to stay positive about it and keep informed," Gouelas says.

The Prengles are trying to be optimistic, and hoping this next year of construction goes fast.

"We joke we always wanted a gated community, but we didn't expect that gated community," Irving Prengler said.

For more information on the Silver Line project, click here.