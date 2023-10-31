DART increasing security, police to address riders' concerns

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewTexas.com) - Four and a half million people. That's how many riders DART says used the light rail, a bus or the Trinity Railway Express in September.

The region's public transit rail system is trying to improve a major challenge outlined by riders: Safety.

DART surveyed ridership and safety was #2 on the concern list.

"I don't see any security on the train. I just got on the train at Forest Lane, and there was no security on there. I was on the train yesterday and no security on there," said Artisha Jones, a DART commuter.

That safety comes in the form of police and security detail on DART trains and stations throughout the multi-city network.

"We increased security with transit security officers a few months ago, that's a contract police officer. We have fare enforcement officers. We want everyone when they ride to feel safe and secure when they're riding DART," said Gordon Shattles, a spokesman for DART.

Recently, two homicides occurred on DART trains or at DART stations.

"I would like to see more officers in the nighttime because at night I see zero officers and more homeless people," said Brian Forero, a DART commuter.

Now there's the call to add 40 police officers to DART's current police force of 250.

"I think it's better having security in the train. I feel safer," said Tayja Watts, a DART commuter.

There is a job fair on Saturday at DART PD headquarters. The starting salary is $70,000.