Watch CBS News
Local News

DART increasing security, police to address riders' concerns

By Steve Pickett, S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

DART increasing security, police to address riders' concerns
DART increasing security, police to address riders' concerns 01:57

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewTexas.com) - Four and a half million people. That's how many riders DART says used the light rail, a bus or the Trinity Railway Express in September.

The region's public transit rail system is trying to improve a major challenge outlined by riders: Safety.

DART surveyed ridership and safety was #2 on the concern list.  

"I don't see any security on the train. I just got on the train at Forest Lane, and there was no security on there. I was on the train yesterday and no security on there," said Artisha Jones, a DART commuter.

That safety comes in the form of police and security detail on DART trains and stations throughout the multi-city network.  

"We increased security with transit security officers a few months ago, that's a contract police officer. We have fare enforcement officers. We want everyone when they ride to feel safe and secure when they're riding DART," said Gordon Shattles, a spokesman for DART.     

Recently, two homicides occurred on DART trains or at DART stations.    

"I would like to see more officers in the nighttime because at night I see zero officers and more homeless people," said Brian Forero, a DART commuter.  

Now there's the call to add 40 police officers to DART's current police force of 250.

"I think it's better having security in the train. I feel safer," said Tayja Watts, a DART commuter.   

There is a job fair on Saturday at DART PD headquarters. The starting salary is $70,000.

Steve Pickett
Steve-Picket_cbsdfw.jpg

Steve is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He has been recognized nationally for his coverage of Public Education and his reports from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina garnered the "Best News Story" Katie Award from the Press Club of Dallas.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 7:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.