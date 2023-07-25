DART creating transit security force to make train rides safer for passengers, officials say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Riding the DART train every day from the Illinois Station to North Dallas is convenient for college students like Elizabeth Bennett.

But she says other passengers often make the commute uncomfortable.

"It's bad, it's rough, people are crazy and they do crazy things," Bennett said. "They address you funny, people...they are disrespectful, they follow you."

Alicia Rogers also shared that she, too, sometimes doesn't feel safe as other passengers do drugs and get into fights on her rides to and from work. "I just pray and say, 'Lord, just let me make it to where I'm going.'"

DART says their concerns have been heard, and that the largest mass transit system in North Texas is in the process of creating a transit security force of 100 new hires.

Currently, the DART Police Department is facing a police officer shortage, but the new force—paid for with existing funds—is expected to provide passengers with immediate protection until police can get involved and make any necessary arrests.

Mark Cantu is one of 45 new security officers already on patrol.

"It's new, I like new things, like new adventures," Cantu said. He has already dealt with a few unruly passengers during his first week on the job.

DART spokesman Gordon Shattles said this is their next layer of deterrent for people trying to "do something bad or inappropriate" on their trains, and that some riders are starting to notice a difference.

"We're hearing fantastic news from riders. They love having someone there. They feel safer, they feel more secure," Shattles said.

By the end of August, DART hopes to have a security officer on every single train, 24 hours a day. Something they hope will make every rider feel safer.

"It'll probably make it a lot easier to get back-and-forth, especially at night," Bennett said.