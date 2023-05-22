Watch CBS News
Man arrested for stealing DART paratransit bus, crashing into cars

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - A man was arrested Sunday night after stealing a DART paratransit bus and going on a joyride. 

Police said he stole the vehicle around 11 p.m. from the DART paratransit facility. He then drove to Good Latimer Expressway and Central Expressway, slamming into several cars and a bicycle before stopping. 

The bicycle rider wasn't hurt. 

Police eventually caught up with thief, who was on foot near Swiss Avenue and Bryan Street. He was taken to the Dallas County Detention Center. 

Paratransit buses are a shared-ride service providing curb-to-curb public transportation for people with disabilities who are unable to use DART's bus or rail services.

DART police are leading the investigation.

