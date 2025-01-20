DART announces service changes to several routes

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making several changes and updates to its schedule, beginning Jan. 20.

Service changes include bus bay changes, schedule readjustments and modifications to individual routes, as well as GoLink Changes.

Schedule updates will affect the following routes: 13, 18, 22, 28, 106, 109, 122, 207, 209, 215, 231, 238, 243, 244 and 255.

DART said that routes 13, 109, 207 and 215 will also undergo route changes, in addition to alignments to Route 13, Route 109, Route 215 and Route 236.

The agency said the updated schedule reflects an effort to improve travel times and streamline services currently being offered, while providing expanded options for riders.

However, the changes come amid frequent talks of service cuts throughout the region and reduced funding for the regional transit agency.

DART was originally approved with a one-cent local sales tax and covers several counties with bus routes, light rail and commuter offerings.

While several of the 13-member cities throughout North Texas have called for cuts and support legislation to "reform" the system, including possible changes to the agency's governance, tax structure and spending policies, others - including the City of Dallas - voted to support full funding for DART during the legislative session.