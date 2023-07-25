Darrin Lopez faces a jury over alleged love triangle murder of Jamie Faith

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- It was a case that shocked Dallas. In October of 2020, Jamie Faith, a manager for American Airlines, was shot and killed while he and his wife walked their dog in North Oak Cliff.

His wife, Jennifer Faith, told detectives that a stranger in a black pickup trick pulled up and opened fire. She also claimed that the gunman tried to abduct her.

"According to the witness … he had duct tape, he grabbed her, tried to tape her wrists ... tried to pull jewelry off her fingers," said DPD Deputy Chief Avery Moore shortly after the murder.

Sympathetic neighbors raised $60,000 dollars for Jennifer, but detectives became suspicious when they discovered she was having an emotional affair with Darrin Lopez, her high school sweetheart.

According to prosecutors, Faith told Lopez lies about being abused by her husband.

Police believe he drove from his home in Tennessee to commit the murder.

When they searched his property, they say they found a gun with Jamie Faith's blood on it, as well as evidence that Jennifer Faith was giving him cash and gifts, using some of the money from that fundraiser.

Shortly after Jennifer faith came in for questioning, she texted Lopez to coordinate their cover stories.

"Don't text me Monday. I am going to factory reset my phone on Sunday night after deleting texts," she wrote.

Prosecutors say Lopez responded "OK sounds good. Big hug."

Faith pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case last year and received a life sentence.

On Tuesday morning, Lopez is set to go on trial in state court for Jamie Faith's murder.