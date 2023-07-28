Darrin Lopez convicted of murder in murder-for-hire plot

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Darrin Lopez has been convicted of murder in the death of Jamie Faith.

The punishment phase for Lopez continues in Dallas Friday for the 2020 murder of Faith. Prosecutors say it was part of a love triangle murder-for-hire plot.

The punishment phase is underway for Lopez.

In October of 2020, Faith, a manager for American Airlines, was shot and killed while he and his wife walked their dog in North Oak Cliff.

His wife, Jennifer Faith, told detectives that a stranger in a black pickup trick pulled up and opened fire. She also claimed that the gunman tried to abduct her.

"According to the witness … he had duct tape, he grabbed her, tried to tape her wrists ... tried to pull jewelry off her fingers," said DPD Deputy Chief Avery Moore shortly after the murder.

Read more about the case here.

This story is developing.