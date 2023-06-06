Dangerous Fort Worth intersection to get $17M in upgrades

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Bonds Ranch Road rail crossing is blocked multiple times a day due to high train volume – but that is expected to change soon.

On Tuesday, the FAA is announcing the allocation of $17 million in funding to fix the problem.

The new four-lane grade separation will allow vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians to avoid the crossing.

It's one of five projects that the transportation department is investing in state-wide.

The White House says it's spending $87 million to fix dangerous intersections where trains and cars meet in Texas.

The four other Texas projects are in Amarillo, San Antonio, Houston and on U.S. Highway 90.

This comes as Operation Lifesaver ranked Texas No. 1 in the U.S. for most highway-rail grade crossing collisions last year. There were 242 collisions, 30 deaths and 74 injuries.