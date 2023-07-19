Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discusses gag order issued in Ken Paxton's impeachment trial

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said he issued a gag order in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton to help ensure it's impartial.

"I have to protect the jury. I have to keep this a fair trial. The defendant deserves a fair trial," he said.

Patrick spoke to CBS News Texas Tuesday, one day after he issued the gag order.

The gag order will keep the senators—who are the jurors in the case—the House of Representatives, Paxton and his attorneys, and witnesses from making statements that would prejudice the trial, threaten a fair trial, and impair the court's ability to maintain a fair and impartial court.

"The reason for the gag order is to get people on both sides to step back and not be talking about this case moving forward or not be leveling any accusations from either side," the lieutenant governor explained.

In his order, Patrick cited what he called examples of inflammatory and prejudicial statements made by the House board of managers who are prosecuting the case against Paxton, a potential witness in the case for the board of managers, and an attorney for Paxton.

Both the lieutenant governor and the Texas Senate have included the gag order and other documents pertaining to the trial on a newly created website.

Because of the gag order, Paxton's lead attorney Tony Buzbee canceled a news conference planned for Tuesday afternoon.

Paxton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

His trial begins Sept. 5, of which his wife, Senator Angela Paxton, will not be allowed to participate in nor vote on whether her husband should be removed from office.

She will; however, attend the trial in the Senate chamber.

The Texas Tribune reported Tuesday morning that Patrick received a $1 million contribution and a $2 million loan from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, a conservative group that has criticized Paxton's impeachment.

When asked what he would say to Texans who may be concerned about the contribution and loan given his statements for having an impartial trial, Patrick said, "There are people on many sides of this case who contribute to senators and to my campaign. So, we will all take an oath of impartiality and that's not an issue whatsoever. We're going to have a fair trial."

Last week, the Texas Legislature passed bills to cut property taxes that pay for public schools by $18 billion for both homeowners and businesses.

Voters will have to approve in November.

"It's cutting your school taxes 41%...unheard of. And for business properties, 23%. So, that will be in the Constitution when people vote on it in November," Patrick said. "What we're doing, we can maintain moving forward."

One piece of unfinished business for lawmakers? Giving teachers a raise.

The lieutenant governor said there's $5 billion set aside in the state budget for additional school funding, including a boost in teacher pay.

"We'll eventually pass a teacher pay raise I believe in October and after we get through with this impeachment trial in September, we'll move forward," he said. "Because education will be on the call, whatever we pass is—if we have our way—will be a permanent raise, not just a one-time raise."

Governor Greg Abbott's office said he will call a third special session this fall to consider school funding and school choice.

Watch Jack Fink's full interview with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick below: