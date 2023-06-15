Dallas Zoo brings back Dollar Days

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Zoo is bringing back Dollar Days.

On July 13 and August 8, admission to the zoo is $1.

The zoo says the Dollar Days are their way of giving back, making the zoo accessible for all, and saying "thank you" to the community that supports them year-round.

There will also be $1 and $2 deals on select snacks, including popcorn and cotton candy.

Admission to the zoo on any other day ranges from $20 to $22.