Dallas Zoo brings back Dollar Days

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Zoo is bringing back Dollar Days. 

On July 13 and August 8, admission to the zoo is $1.

The zoo says the Dollar Days are their way of giving back, making the zoo accessible for all, and saying "thank you" to the community that supports them year-round.

There will also be $1 and $2 deals on select snacks, including popcorn and cotton candy.

Admission to the zoo on any other day ranges from $20 to $22.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 5:44 PM

