Overturned semi-truck blocks ramp from I-35 to eastbound 635 in Dallas

DALLAS — An overturned semi-truck has blocked the ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound 635 in northwest Dallas.

The Dallas Sheriff's Office said traffic will be shut down or diverted until the truck has been uprighted and the roadway cleared.

The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as we learn them.