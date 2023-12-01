Dallas Subway location celebrates National Cookie Day with footlong cookie

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) – Four lucky cities get to enjoy Subway's footlong chocolate chip cookie for a limited time.

On Dec. 4, National Cookie Day, cookie lovers can visit Subway in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York to get their hands on a footlong cookie. Between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., North Texans can stop by the Subway at 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150 in Dallas to get theirs.

On National Cookie Day 2022, Subway introduced the footlong baked treat at a 'Cookieway' pop-up in Miami. They said it sold out in two hours.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."

If you happen to be in the other cities, get your footlong cookie here:

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140



New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

If footlongs aren't your thing, if you buy any other cookies from Subway between now and Dec. 31, proceeds will support the Subway Cares Foundation.