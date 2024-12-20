Dallas Stars and Make-A-Wish fulfill hockey dream for young fan with cystic fibrosis

DALLAS – A Dallas Stars fan's dream came true this week thanks to a partnership between the team and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Holden McCoy, an eighth-grade from Wylie who lives and breathes hockey, was allowed to experience the thrill of the rink in ways few can imagine.

"I got to skate around with the players, I got to take shots. I think all that was really cool and special," Holden said.

At the age of 8, Holden was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a condition that primarily affects the lungs. His parents, Jessica and Ryan McCoy, reflected on the years spent navigating their son's health struggles.

"We've spent his whole life having multiple surgeries, taking him to multiple doctors, trying to figure out what's wrong with him," they said. "He doesn't sleep through the night."

Despite the hardships, Holden found strength in hockey, which has been a key part of his life for six years. The cold air and indoor conditions of the sport help with his breathing.

"Every time I've played hockey at this rink, I've always been on the visitors bench," said Holden, reflecting on his recent experience as a Star. "It was kind of different being on the home bench."

His parents emphasized that hockey not only brings him joy but also contributes to his health.

"Hockey is what keeps his lungs healthy," the McCoys said. "So his lungs have been healthy and stuff because he does this. So not only is this what he loves, but then, he got a chance to come here and do something that most people don't get to do and see this life."

For the first time ever, Holden had his name was displayed on the back of a Dallas Stars jersey and a locker.

Dressed in his Stars gear, Holden took to the ice alongside some of the best players in the sport, where he had the chance to take shots at his hockey idols, including those who inspired him to play the game.

When it was game time, Holden was introduced as a Junior Starter, stepping out onto the ice with the Stars as part of the team - a moment that left him and his family overjoyed.

"It's just been his dream to watch your kid fulfill something that would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it's just so great to see your kid be so happy," Jessica and Ryan said.