Dallas Stars' Jim Nill named NHL's general manager of the year for 2nd year in a row

FRISCO – Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill is the National Hockey League's general manager of the year, the NHL announced Monday.

Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars speaks to the crowd after being presented with the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. BRUCE BENNETT / Getty Images

This is Nill's second year in a row receiving the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. The only other back-to-back winner was the New York Islanders' Lou Lamoriello in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

"Winning this award for two consecutive seasons is a testament to the work that Jim and his entire staff have done over the past decade," said Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi. "Year after year, he continues to put our franchise in a position to contend for championships through his expertise with drafting, developing and talent acquisition. We will continue together towards our goal of winning another Stanley Cup for Dallas."

The 2023-24 season was Nill's 11th as general manager. This season was also the second in a row that the team advanced to the Western Conference Final. The Stars finished the regular season with 113 points and a 52-21-9 record.

So far under Nill, the Stars have a record of 455-301-107 and made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs seven times.

The Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award recognizes the work of the top general manager in the NHL. Although Nill has won the award twice, he's been nominated three times.

Vancouver's Patrik Allvin was runner-up this year and Florida's Bill Zito was third after building a team that has reached the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row, according to the Associated Press.