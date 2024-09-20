Dallas Stars to host Hispanic Heritage Party this Saturday at PNC Plaza

DALLAS — It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Dallas Stars are reaching out to their Latino fan base. The team's preseason opener this Saturday will be dedicated to celebrating Hispanic heritage.

The chill of a Dallas Stars game at the American Airlines Center will transform into the warmth of Latin culture.

"Hispanic Heritage Month, it's a wonderful time for us to really celebrate this beautiful culture," said Al Montoya, Dallas Stars Vice President of Cultural Growth and Strategy.

To do that, the organization will host a Hispanic Heritage Party at PNC Plaza from 4 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, September 21.

"It'll be a great activation," Montoya said. "We'll have tons of people out from face painters to music, food. It should really be a great celebration prior to the game kicking off at 6 p.m."

Montoya knows all about Hispanic culture. His mom emigrated from Cuba in 1963.

"I grew up in a household that was all Spanish, and when I went outside, it was all English," Montoya said. "Culture was a big part of my life, tradition, the way we celebrated with family, the music we listened to, the food we ate."

Montoya went on to become the first Cuban American to play in the NHL, and now he wants to make sure the game of hockey continues to grow in North Texas.

"We've started initiatives, whether through our foundation or our programs like the Future Stars at the Dallas Parks and Recs, at the Boys and Girls Club, and at local ISDs," Montoya said.

Montoya also traveled to Mexico City and taught hockey to dozens of children for the Learn to Play Initiative.

This is just the beginning for Hispanic outreach with the Dallas Stars. The team plans on continuing to engage with fans of all ages in the Hispanic community.

"As an NHL team, the best thing we can do is provide access and opportunity. The barrier is no longer that Hispanics or underrepresented groups aren't a fan of hockey. They just need touchpoints," Montoya said.

From ice to puck, the Dallas Stars hope to net new fans in the Hispanic community not just this month but throughout the year.