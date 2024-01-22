Dallas Stars fan, Carrollton teen Jayden Simmons loses courageous battle with cancer

DALLAS - One of the Dallas Stars' biggest fans has passed away.

The Dallas Stars announced on social media Monday that Jayden Simmons has died after a courageous battle with cancer.

We love you and will miss you greatly, Jayden 💚



The entire #TexasHockey family sends our love and support to Jayden’s mom, family, friends, and all who were touched by his bright spirit and contagious joy. pic.twitter.com/K6osY34ayB — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 22, 2024

Back in November, we were with Jayden as the Stars players wore shirts and hats Jayden designed and sold to raise awareness and help families with children who have cancer with their finances.

The Stars organization says they are sending love and support to Jayden's mom, his family, and friends.

