Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas Stars fan, Carrollton teen Jayden Simmons loses courageous battle with cancer

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Dallas Stars fan, Carrollton teen Jayden Simmons loses courageous battle with cancer
Dallas Stars fan, Carrollton teen Jayden Simmons loses courageous battle with cancer 00:34

DALLAS - One of the Dallas Stars' biggest fans has passed away.

The Dallas Stars announced on social media Monday that Jayden Simmons has died after a courageous battle with cancer.

Back in November, we were with Jayden as the Stars players wore shirts and hats Jayden designed and sold to raise awareness and help families with children who have cancer with their finances.

The Stars organization says they are sending love and support to Jayden's mom, his family, and friends.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 10:25 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.