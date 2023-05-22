Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley on family, hockey

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Stars Defenseman Thomas Harley shares about his amazing bond with his father who was once his hockey coach – and wouldn't miss a chance to see him play in the Western Conference finals this weekend in Las Vegas.

"As kids we all grew up chasing the Stanley Cup and wanting to win it and we have a real good chance with this club in here," Harley said. "For [my dad] to come and watch and be a part of it is awesome and it's something I'll cherish forever."

Harley also talks about the two week anniversary of his grandfather's death and how he will play in his honor.