Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn suspended ahead of critical Game 4

DALLAS (AP/CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been suspended for two games after cross-checking Las Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone during Game 3.

At 1:42 of the first period Tuesday night, Benn cross-checked Stone and received a game misconduct shortly after.

The soonest Benn would return to the ice is Game 6. If the Golden Knights win Thursday and the series ends, Benn will be out for the first game of the 2023-24 regular season.

"Just heat of the moment. ... I need to be more responsible with my body and my stick," Benn said to reporters on Wednesday. "My first shift of a game on home ice when you're pretty jacked up and down 1-0, so you want to try to get your team going. Emotions are high and, you know, it was just an unfortunate play."

Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said the Stars were preparing for the possibility that Benn wouldn't be available for a game that they must win to extend their season.

"The bottom line is that there's consequences for actions and he's paying the consequences for that," DeBoer said. "From our group's perspective, I think everybody wants to see Jamie Benn play again. I think we all want to make sure his season doesn't end on a note like that."