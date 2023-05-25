Dallas' Skye Turner reflects on Broadway role as young Tina Turner

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - As a cuter-than-a-button 4-year-old, Dallas' Skye Turner and her big sister delighted the family with their own take on Tina Turner's Proud Mary. Skye couldn't have imagined then that an even prouder moment was yet to come... on Broadway.

Skye Turner CBS 11 News

"Ten years ago, I didn't even know Broadway existed," shares the now 15-year-old with a soft laugh. "I was just living my life, dancing to Proud Mary in my living room with my sister! Now that I've done it, it's one of the proudest moments of my life."

You could say that it was a role that Skye was born to play. At just nine, she was cast in the original role of the young Anna Mae in 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' on Broadway. She admits to being too nervous on opening night in 2019 to make much of an impression. Her idol, however, was unforgettable.

"She was so kind, and she had this energy and aura about her that was so radiant!" And the still sweet laugh returns. "And it kind of made me nervous to be honest! 'Oh my gosh this is someone that I've been looking up to my entire life and suddenly she's right in front of me'."

But Skye's booming, crowd-stopping voice didn't falter on stage, and the Queen of Rock and Roll definitely took notice. A video later circulated on social media showing Turner's delight while watching Skye's portrayal of her younger self.

"Seeing that video just made the rest of my life a little bit better," says Skye."I feel like I walked around with my head a little higher: something about your idol really validating your work, is so great."

Now, a rising sophomore at Dallas ISD's Irma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School, Skye says her favorite Turner song isn't the twist and shout classic 'Proud Mary'... but 'Better Be Good', telling CBS News Texas that it fits Turner's triumphant life.

"Her story was such an incredible one. It came with its hardships and challenges. But her coming out of that challenge was so important and inspired so many people," says Skye. "It wasn't just that it was a story of abuse. It was a success story in the end. It turned out well in the end."

Just like Tina Turner's incredible life.

Skye says news of Turner's passing was a shock. She just hopes to continue to do her legacy justice. She'll rejoin the touring company of 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' next week.

"I'm glad to do it with the mind that I'm honoring her," shares Skye. "I'm hoping that I can continue to do work that would make her proud."