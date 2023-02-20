'It's very inspiring,' says Dallas shop owner about Biden's visit to her homeland of Ukraine

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From her shop Ukie Style Embroidery in Dallas, Olena Jacobs said she's honored President Joe Biden decided to spend President's Day in her homeland of Ukraine.

"I was blown away," she said. "That was the best news in the period of time."

Jacobs said Biden's visit shows Americans and people worldwide the U.S. is on the same side as Ukraine. "This is just a tremendous demonstration of support from the United States to the people of Ukraine and it's very inspiring and encouraging. It just gives us a piece of action that brings out victory closer."

On Friday, it will be one year since the invasion began.

May Pulliam of Dallas first came to Jacobs' shop one year ago, looking to join others who were donating money and supplies to Ukraine. "It just touched my heart."

Pulliam, a retired nurse, decided to buy torniquets and trauma shears, and she's pleased to see photos of Ukrainian soldiers who received her supplies. "It is so worth it because I feel like I'm part of the solution, and not part of a problem."

Biden's visit comes as polls show support by Americans for continuing military and economic aid to Ukraine is declining.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found 48% of Americans supported the U.S. giving weapons to Ukraine.

A poll in May of last year showed 60% of Americans supported that.

In Jacobs' store though, you can still see signs of community support.

Jacobs said, "I say thank you over and over to the many wonderful, kind people here."

Both she and Pulliam believe the billions of dollars in American weaponry and other aid is a vital investment that will prevent a wider war.

Pulliam said, "I feel like if we don't stop this juggernaut, they're going to roar through Europe."

Jacobs agreed. "It's hard to put it in perspective when missiles are not flying above your house, you're not losing your home. If Russia succeeded in taking over Ukraine, that would be additional encouragement for them to go further."

She said the Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas is planning an "auto rally" Friday afternoon.

It will begin at 4 p.m. in Richardson and end in Grapevine.