Thomas Jefferson High School student survives parking lot shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Thomas Jefferson High School student survived after getting shot in the arm while in the parking lot late Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas police said the student was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Students that were on campus during the time of the shooting went back inside after Dallas ISD police and DPD officers secured the scene.

After law enforcement officials determined there were no additional threats, students were dismissed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is the second shooting to happen outside a school in North Texas this week – on Monday, two students were shot at Lamar High School in Arlington. A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the neck and a girl was shot in the jaw.

