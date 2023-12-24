Dallas shooting leaves one dead, multiple victims injured

DALLAS - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting Saturday night in Dallas.

South Division officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Cynthia Ct. after an argument ensued about a missing item at a residence. Authorities say the argument continued outside and multiple people fired shots.

The five surviving victims were transported to a hospital for treatment—one was in critical condition, while the others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are still outstanding. There is an ongoing investigation.