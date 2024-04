AUSTIN — A Dallas resident is $1 million richer.

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased the Millions Club ticket at Super B Store, located at 3501 S. Peachtree Road in Balch Springs.

The Texas Lottery says this prize was the fifth out of 10 worth $1 million. The Millions Club offers over $161 million in total prizes.

If you're feeling lucky, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.36.