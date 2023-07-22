City of Dallas tells employees ransomware attack included personal information

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - For the first time since the city of Dallas was hit with a massive ransomware attack, city leaders are acknowledging some personal information was accessed.

In a letter to city employees, city manager T.C. Broadnax says, "We've learned that some information maintained by the city's Human Resources department was accessed by the unauthorized third party responsible for this ransomware incident. We will be making the appropriate notifications in accordance with our obligations."

According to the letter, benefits-related information was accessed by the party responsible for the ransomware event.

The city of Dallas already offered credit monitoring to employees.

The systems taken down by the attack have been mostly recovered and rebuilt by the city.