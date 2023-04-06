Dallas program helps refugees adapt to life in America through cooking classes

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — You might be surprised to learn that baking a cake is not as a simple as it seems. In fact, some are learning to do it for the very first time.

More than a dozen women recently moved to North Texas. They are from Burma, a country in Southeast Asia. Mary Mawii is one of the refugees trying to navigate a new country and learn a new culture.

"It's a big difference from Asia to the West," Mawii said.

Through the help of free cooking classes, they're learning some of America's most popular recipes and how to use western appliances.

"As a lady, all this cake is a part of our lives," Mawii said. "[At] kid celebrations [and] parties that we go to provide cakes… so it's going to be exciting to be able to make them."

The classes are a part of a new program made possible by HHM Health, a community health center in Dallas.

"They were talking about how they're fearful of using their oven," Adrienne Logan said. "They're fearful of using those American western appliances. They're actually using them for storage."

Logan says the goal for these refugees is to find that baking a cake is simple. After learning a few more courses, they'll be able to prepare an entire meal.

"Being able to cook at home means that their whole family can have a better nutritional food." Logan said. "Everyone in the whole family can have better health overall."

The number of refugees relocating to Texas grows every day. According to World Relief North Texas, this year Texas is expected to receive twice as many refugees this year compared to last.

The majority living in North Texas are from Afghanistan, Congo, Ethiopia, and Burma.